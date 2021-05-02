Left Menu

2 held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi

Two people were arrested by police in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:27 IST
2 held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi
The accused in Remdesivir black marketing case - Vibhuti Kumar and Manoj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested by police in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The police received a tip-off that one of the accused would be at Ghitorni Metro Station for selling the medicine. Acting on it, the police laid out a trap to inspect the accused and apprehended him for possession of two vials of Remdesivir.

During the investigation, the accused Vibhuti Kumar, 27, revealed that he sold Remdesivir injections for Rs 70,000 each, said the police. Kumar also disclosed his associate Manoj Kumar, 42, from whom he procured the injections for further selling in the black market.

A case was registered against the two accused under the Essential Commodities Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at Fatehpur Beri police station. The police recovered three vials of Remdisivir injections from the possession of the two accused. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

