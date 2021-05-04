Left Menu

Iraq military: 4 rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Mondays attack, but US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions for such assaults.The last time the base was struck was April 18, when multiple rockets exploded wounding two Iraqi security forces.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 04-05-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 00:58 IST
Iraq military: 4 rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties

Four Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi military base that houses US contractors Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement. The rockets hit Balad air base in northern Iraq at 8 pm local time, the statement said. Security forces launched a large-scale security operation to search for whoever launched the strike. The incident was the latest in a string of attacks in recent weeks in Iraq that have targeted mostly installations that house Americans. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's attack, but US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions for such assaults.

The last time the base was struck was April 18, when multiple rockets exploded wounding two Iraqi security forces. Days later, multiple rockets targeted a military base near Baghdad airport, which houses US troops. Calls for US troop withdrawals from Iraqi lawmakers grew after a US-directed drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad in January 2020. A non-binding resolution passed by parliament urged the government to oust all foreign troops from Iraq. These developments spurred strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington that focused primarily on the future of the US troop presence in the country. In late 2020, the US troop level in Iraq was reduced to 2,500 based on orders from the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in London

In their first in-person meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday deliberated on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, situation in Indo-Pacific and issues relating to climate ...

Show-cause notice served to pvt hospital for 'irregularities' in admissions in UP's Ghaziabad

The administration issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for alleged irregularities in the admission of patients, officials said.A team of officials conducted a raid at the Lee Crest hospi...

US: Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia

Severe storms spawning multiple tornadoes moved across the South on Monday, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to Kentucky. A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a fallin...

Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

Asian American business leaders are launching a foundation to challenge discrimination through what they call the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The Asian Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021