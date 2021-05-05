Left Menu

Delhi Police registers 113 FIRs related to fraud, black marketing of COVID-19 medicines

Delhi Police has registered 113 FIRs, of which 61 cases pertain to cheating and fraud in the name of providing COVID-19 medicines or oxygen while 52 cases related to black-marketing, hoarding or overcharging.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 05:12 IST
Delhi Police registers 113 FIRs related to fraud, black marketing of COVID-19 medicines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has registered 113 FIRs, of which 61 cases pertain to cheating and fraud in the name of providing COVID-19 medicines or oxygen while 52 cases related to black-marketing, hoarding or overcharging. A total of 100 arrests have been made in these cases, the police informed on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has also begun action against fraud callers and cyber financial cheats. In the last two days, 200 mobile numbers, 95 bank accounts, 33 UTR and 17 UPI/Wallet involved in this inhuman crime have been identified, the police said.

The Delhi Police cyber unit CyPAD has also aligned with the Cyber and Information Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to create an integrated platform for law enforcement agencies and financial intermediaries like banks, wallets, merchants for real-time incident reporting, transmission, escalation, estoppels and resolution. "The singular objective of this platform is to prevent the defrauded money from exiting the financial ecosystem and ending up in the hands of the fraudsters either in hard cash or as goods purchased over e-commercial sites," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd estimated to be worth 518,000, on indications they were made by forced labor, it said Wednesday. CBP on...

CME calls time on most of its physical trading pits

Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently close the physical trading pits it shut last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The company said the eurodollar options pit, which was reopened last Augus...

14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

Fourteen crew members of a cargo ship that sailed to Durban from India have tested positive for COVID-19, South Africas Transnet National Port Authority has said.A spokesperson from Transnet said the cause of a chief engineers death aboard ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Goldman to bring U.S. and UK bankers back to office in June httpson.ft.com33jAm04 - Nestl to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021