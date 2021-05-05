El Salvador inks deal with Pfizer for 4.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

El Salvador inks deal with Pfizer for 4.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine dosesReuters | San Salvador | Updated: 05-05-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 07:30 IST
El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Central American nation has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 4.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
"With this purchase, we guarantee uninterrupted immunization for our entire target population," said Bukele.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central American
- Pfizer Inc
- Nayib Bukele
- El Salvador's
- Bukele
ALSO READ
Twitter expands engineering team in India, appoints Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering
Twitter expands engineering team in India, hiring for several positions
MEDIA-Twitter sued by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, over ban - Bloomberg News
U.S. to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans
U.S. to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans - sources