Left Menu

HC anticipates necessary steps taken on paucity of oxygen in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:38 IST
HC anticipates necessary steps taken on paucity of oxygen in Haryana, Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that it expects authorities to take necessary steps at the earliest to ensure there is no further loss of life due to paucity of oxygen in the two states.

''Needless to observe this court expects that the necessary steps are taken at the earliest to ensure there is no further loss of life due to paucity of oxygen in the state.

''In case of crisis, however, the state is at liberty to draw from the 'buffer stock' of oxygen created under orders of the Supreme Court dated April 30...,'' ordered a division bench of the court on Tuesday comprising Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh.

The high court directions came on a resumed hearing on COVID petitions after counsels raised the issue of shortage of oxygen and its transportation, and providing the gas to those who are getting treated at home.

Senior advocate Rupinder Khosla, assisting the court as amicus curiae, pointed out that a very serious situation has arisen in Haryana as its quota of oxygen has been reduced by 20 metric tonne from the Panipat plant. The allocation of 70 MT made from Rourkela plant takes about four days to reach Haryana, he contended. There was an assertion on behalf of the state of Haryana that in case it is allowed to get oxygen from even one plant, which is situated in Panipat and geographically well located to cater to needs of all districts, it shall be able to meet its demand.

Additional Advocate General Vikas Mohan Gupta, the counsel representing Punjab, also expressed a similar difficulty in procuring oxygen from Rourkela plant.

Punjab also prayed that the state be allotted oxygen from the plant(s) situated nearby.

Senior counsel Anupam Gupta argued that UT Administration did not release data of COVID beds, both vacant and occupied in the hospitals. He said PGIMER, Chandigarh is the only institution in the city to do so.

Senior Standing Counsel, (UT Chandigarh) Pankaj Jain assured that in case of oxygen support needed by patients at home, the SDM of the zone concerned in every sector shall be asked to step in to help these patients.

''Needless to observe that in case proper oxygen supply is available to those patients who are on oxygen support at home, it would reduce the pressure on the administration as well as on government and private hospitals.

''...home delivery of oxygen cylinders can be considered by the state preferably by municipal authorities as health personnel are already overburdened. Apart from providing succour to the inflicted public, it shall prevent hoarding of oxygen cylinders,'' the court observed. The case for resumed hearing will come up on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada permits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15, reports third death linked to AstraZeneca

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, the first doses to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is ex...

Khattar announces medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment at private hospitals in the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Khattar said his government will provi...

Wrestler dies after fight with colleagues in north Delhi; Sushil Kumar's role under scanner

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumars role is under scanner after his name emerged in connection with a brawl that led to the death of a wrestler inside the Chhatrasal Stadium complex in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Kumar, the ...

South Africa's ANC corresponds with members charged with corruption

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has started corresponding with members charged with corruption and other serious crimes who have been told to vacate their positions within 30 days or face suspension, the party said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021