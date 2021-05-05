HC anticipates necessary steps taken on paucity of oxygen in Haryana, Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that it expects authorities to take necessary steps at the earliest to ensure there is no further loss of life due to paucity of oxygen in the two states.

''Needless to observe this court expects that the necessary steps are taken at the earliest to ensure there is no further loss of life due to paucity of oxygen in the state.

''In case of crisis, however, the state is at liberty to draw from the 'buffer stock' of oxygen created under orders of the Supreme Court dated April 30...,'' ordered a division bench of the court on Tuesday comprising Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh.

The high court directions came on a resumed hearing on COVID petitions after counsels raised the issue of shortage of oxygen and its transportation, and providing the gas to those who are getting treated at home.

Senior advocate Rupinder Khosla, assisting the court as amicus curiae, pointed out that a very serious situation has arisen in Haryana as its quota of oxygen has been reduced by 20 metric tonne from the Panipat plant. The allocation of 70 MT made from Rourkela plant takes about four days to reach Haryana, he contended. There was an assertion on behalf of the state of Haryana that in case it is allowed to get oxygen from even one plant, which is situated in Panipat and geographically well located to cater to needs of all districts, it shall be able to meet its demand.

Additional Advocate General Vikas Mohan Gupta, the counsel representing Punjab, also expressed a similar difficulty in procuring oxygen from Rourkela plant.

Punjab also prayed that the state be allotted oxygen from the plant(s) situated nearby.

Senior counsel Anupam Gupta argued that UT Administration did not release data of COVID beds, both vacant and occupied in the hospitals. He said PGIMER, Chandigarh is the only institution in the city to do so.

Senior Standing Counsel, (UT Chandigarh) Pankaj Jain assured that in case of oxygen support needed by patients at home, the SDM of the zone concerned in every sector shall be asked to step in to help these patients.

''Needless to observe that in case proper oxygen supply is available to those patients who are on oxygen support at home, it would reduce the pressure on the administration as well as on government and private hospitals.

''...home delivery of oxygen cylinders can be considered by the state preferably by municipal authorities as health personnel are already overburdened. Apart from providing succour to the inflicted public, it shall prevent hoarding of oxygen cylinders,'' the court observed. The case for resumed hearing will come up on May 7.

