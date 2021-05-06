Left Menu

Croatian court backs same-sex adoption in new LGBT+ win

A Croatian court has ruled that same-sex partners can now adopt children, backing a gay couple in their five-year fight for the right to family life, the government said on Thursday.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:03 IST
Croatian court backs same-sex adoption in new LGBT+ win
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Croatian court has ruled that same-sex partners can now adopt children, backing a gay couple in their five-year fight for the right to family life, the government said on Thursday. Zagreb's Administrative Court ruled on April 21 that same-sex couples should not face discrimination in state adoption, the Rainbow Families Association (RFA), an LGBT+ group, said on its website, alongside a redacted copy of the judgment.

The head of the RFA, which funded the case, voiced excitement at this latest win for minority rights in the small Balkan state. "I feel really relieved that this odyssey, that lasted so many years, has finally hit (its) conclusion," Daniel Martinovic told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

He said the couple - Mladen Kozic and Ivo Segota - had only gone public with their victory after consulting the social worker of the two boys they look after, the first children to be fostered by a same-sex couple in Croatia. The government has 15 days from receiving the judgment to appeal - but emailed a statement saying it would not comment on the ruling "until it becomes non-appealable and final".

Neither the government nor a court official contacted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation would say when that deadline falls. RIGHTS

Croatia has introduced human rights reform since joining the European Union in 2013, but the Catholic-majority country remains relatively conservative, with media reporting Pride flags being burned and attacks on LGBT+ Croatians. If the ruling stands, it would be the 15th of the EU's 27 member countries to permit same-sex couples to jointly adopt children, according to ILGA-World, an LGBT+ advocacy group.

Croatia legalised same-sex civil partnerships - "life partnerships" - in 2014, after a referendum that enshrined marriage in the constitution as solely between a man and woman. A 2019 law that aimed to boost the number of foster parents said single people, married couples and unmarried couples could foster, but did not mention those in "life partnerships".

That law was challenged by Kozic, 40, and Segota, 38, both from Zagreb, after their application to adopt was rejected. They became foster parents in September, caring for boys of seven and five, and their lawyer urged the government to let them adopt now, too.

"There are children which need their attention, their love," Sanja Bezbradica Jelavic said by phone. "Give my clients this right and give the children this right to be in a family they want."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.Reopening to Israeli tour...

Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to countries participating in the COVAX facility.The COVAX facility, a ...

Release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme: Mamata to PM

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for all, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again shot a letter to him reminding him of his assurances made during election campaigns ...

France, Britain send patrol boats to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing row

France and Britain deployed maritime patrol vessels to the waters off the Channel island of Jersey on Thursday as a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated.The European Union called for calm over the row, which on Thursday saw a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021