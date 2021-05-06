Left Menu

J&K govt orders reshuffle of 9 top IPS officers; Srinivas posted as DGP Prison

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:06 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered reshuffle of nine top IPS officers, including four DGP-rank officers. Dr B Srinivas, commandant general HG-SDRF, J&K, was posted as the new director general of prisons. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of director, fire and emergency service, J&K, till further orders.

The transferred officers include four DGP-rank officials and five ADGP officers.

V K Singh was transferred from the post of DGP Prisons, J&K, and was posted as commandant general of Home Guards, SDRF, J&K, said an order issued by the principal secretary to government, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra on Thursday.

The post of Commandant General HG-SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP, till the time it is held by Singh.

Similarly, R R Swain, the additional director general of police (ADGP), criminal investigation department (CID) J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, is designated as special DG, CID, J&K, it said.

A K Choudhary, ADGP J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, is transferred and posted as Special DG Crime, J&K. The post of ADGP Crime, is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer, it said.

S J M Gillani, ADGP Coordination, Police Headquarter, J&K, is transferred and posted as ADGP Armed, J&K, while Abdul Gani Mir, will be the new managing director, J&K Police Housing Corporation.

Mukesh Singh IGP Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP till the time it is held by the officer, it said.

M K Sinha, IGP Crime, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, has been transferred and posted as ADGP PHQ, J&K against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana, IGP Armed Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, is transferred and posted as ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K, order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

