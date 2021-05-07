Karnataka caps price of CT-Scan, digital X-Ray at private hospitals, labs amid Covid surge

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across state, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in hospitals and labs. "Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively," the Health Minister tweeted.

While in another tweet he said the Centre has also increased the state's allocation of Remdesivir to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. "Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda for their continued support to strengthen state's battle against Covid-19 pandemic," Sudhakar said.

In light of the dangerously rising cases, Karantaka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday announced a two-week covid curfew. As many as 49,058 new COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths and 18,943 discharges were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 17,90,104, including 17,212 deaths and 5,17,075 active cases. (ANI)

