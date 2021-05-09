Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan

Four children died after a cabin of a truck, in which they were playing, caught fire in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Chauma village on Saturday and it seems that a short circuit caused the fire, Ramgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ramniwas Meena said. Three of the children died during treatment on Saturday night, while one passed away on Sunday, he said. Amaan (8), Shahrukh (8), Ajji (5) and Faizan (6) died in the incident and their bodies have been handed over to their family members, police said.

The families have not lodged a police complaint and on their request, post-mortem was not conducted, they said.

