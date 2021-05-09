Left Menu

Texas man accused of driving into group, killing his mom

Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriffs Office.A group of people had been outside Pinchys Tex-Mex Restaurant at about 1 am on Thursday when they were struck, authorities said. Two people were hospitalised while two others were treated at the scene.

PTI | Katy | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST
Texas man accused of driving into group, killing his mom

A Texas man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his mother when he drove into a group of people who had been fighting in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant, according to authorities.

Homer Lopez, 20, was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his initial court appearance on Saturday.

Lopez has been charged with murder and two counts of failing to stop and render aid after he struck three people, including his mother, Crystal Lopez, outside a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Katy early Thursday. Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A group of people had been outside Pinchy's Tex-Mex Restaurant at about 1 am on Thursday when they were struck, authorities said. Two people were hospitalised while two others were treated at the scene. Investigators believe the incident began as a fight inside the restaurant that continued in the parking lot.

Homer Lopez initially fled the scene but returned to the parking lot, where he was taken into custody, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...

Top House Republican says he will back Stefanik, not Trump critic Cheney, as conference chair

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives signaled on Sunday that he would vote to remove fellow Republican and Trump critic Liz Cheney as a party leader, saying he will back Representative Elise Stefanik instead. House Republ...

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.He alleged the Centre dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021