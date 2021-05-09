Texas man accused of driving into group, killing his mom
Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriffs Office.A group of people had been outside Pinchys Tex-Mex Restaurant at about 1 am on Thursday when they were struck, authorities said. Two people were hospitalised while two others were treated at the scene.PTI | Katy | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:33 IST
A Texas man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his mother when he drove into a group of people who had been fighting in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant, according to authorities.
Homer Lopez, 20, was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his initial court appearance on Saturday.
Lopez has been charged with murder and two counts of failing to stop and render aid after he struck three people, including his mother, Crystal Lopez, outside a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Katy early Thursday. Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
A group of people had been outside Pinchy's Tex-Mex Restaurant at about 1 am on Thursday when they were struck, authorities said. Two people were hospitalised while two others were treated at the scene. Investigators believe the incident began as a fight inside the restaurant that continued in the parking lot.
Homer Lopez initially fled the scene but returned to the parking lot, where he was taken into custody, authorities said.
