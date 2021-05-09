Woman held with Ganja in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 4.6 kg of Ganja here on Sunday, police said.

Ruby, a resident of Narwal, was ''moving suspiciously'' near the railway bridge on the outskirts of the city when she was intercepted by a police party, an official said.

He said the woman was arrested after police seized the contraband from her. A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against her and further investigation is on, the official said.

