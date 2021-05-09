Doctor caught on tape selling Remdesivir injection, removed

A doctor at the district hospital here was removed after he was caught on tape selling Remdesivir injection to attendants of coronavirus patients, officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, Dr R P Giri was given the charge of the hospital superintendent in place of Dr A K Ajiji, who had contracted coronavirus.

Dr Giri was taking Rs 5,000 from relatives of serious patient for the injection, they said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said Dr R P Giri was removed from the post. He added that Additional CMO Dr Rampyare and Dr Navin Kumar Mishra have been asked to probe the incident. Meanwhile, Dr Giri claimed that he is innocent and being framed under a conspiracy.

