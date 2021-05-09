Left Menu

West Bengal woman raped by 2 men she accompanied to Tikri; SKM says action taken against guilty

SKM has already taken strict action against the accused in this case and we are committed to take this fight for justice to its logical conclusion, it said.The farmers group said the case concerns the 26-year-old woman who came from West Bengal along with some persons posing to be Kisan Social Army members.She was assaulted by some of these persons on the way to Delhi and after reaching Tikri border.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:38 IST
West Bengal woman raped by 2 men she accompanied to Tikri; SKM says action taken against guilty

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday said it had zero tolerance towards violence against women amidst reports that a woman activist from West Bengal on her way to join the farmers protest was assaulted and subsequently died of COVID-19 related complications.

In a statement, the outfit said, the incident of sexual harassment and assault against the woman has been reported on social media sites, and the farmers group wanted to make it clear that strict action has been taken against those found guilty.

“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) makes it abundantly clear that it stands with the struggle for justice for our deceased woman colleague. SKM has already taken strict action against the accused in this case and we are committed to take this fight for justice to its logical conclusion,” it said.

The farmers group said the case concerns the 26-year-old woman who came from West Bengal along with some persons posing to be “Kisan Social Army” members.

“She was assaulted by some of these persons on the way to Delhi and after reaching Tikri border. A week later, she developed high fever and was found COVID-19 positive. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurgah. Sadly, on April 30, she passed away due to COVID-19.

“When this came to the notice of the SKM, we decided to take strictest possible action. Four days ago, the Tikri committee of SKM had already removed the tents and banners of the so called ‘Kisan Social Army’. The accused were also barred from participating in the movement and public appeal was issued for their social boycott,” the statement stated.

The SKM added that the Kisan Social Army was never the authorised social media voice of the farmers group and none of its handles have anything to do with the movement.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team after the woman's father alleged she was raped when she had gone to the border point with some members of an outfit supporting the protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Six people, including the two prime accused, have been named in an FIR registered in the case following a complaint from the father on Saturday, an official said.

Several farmers are protesting against the farm laws at border points of Delhi, including Tikri and Singhu, since November last year. PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021