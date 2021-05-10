Left Menu

Rajasthan CM asks people to follow lockdown guidelines with sincerity

As a strict lockdown came into force in Rajasthan from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. He asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:58 IST
Rajasthan CM asks people to follow lockdown guidelines with sincerity

As a strict lockdown came into force in Rajasthan from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. Lockdown restrictions were already there in the state but the state government on last Thursday decided to make it more stringent from May 10 to 24. Gehlot tweeted the lockdown guidelines, saying there is a complete lockdown from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24. He asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. Under the complete lockdown, movement from one district/village to another district/village except in case of medical emergency, wedding functions, movement of all vehicles except those engaged in medical services are prohibited and several other restrictions are also there in addition to the guidelines issued earlier. The state government has called it ''Pandemic Red Alert Public Discipline Lockdown''.

Places of worship are also closed, MGNREGA works have been suspended and movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state is prohibited, except medical emergency cases, under the lockdown. Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RTPCR test report which should be not older than 72 hours. In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

In order to prevent migration of workers, works are permitted in factories, construction sites and industrial units have been asked to operate buses for workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar

Emerging market currencies hovered around record-high levels on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data kept the dollar under pressure, while South Africas rand rose to a 16-month peak after Moodys skipped a sovereign rating review. MSCIs index of em...

NCP calls for 'one nation, one policy' to tackle COVID-19

The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Monday hit out at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country and called for one nation, one policy to fight the pandemic.State Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaster...

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistaras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021