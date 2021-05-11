Left Menu

Poland's Supreme Court delays announcement of FX loan guidelines

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:32 IST
Poland's Supreme Court has delayed announcement of its guidelines on how courts should treat cases concerning foreign currency loans to ask for opinions from institutions including the central bank and the financial regulator.

The institutions have 30 days to give the court their opinions, but court spokesman Aleksander Stepkowski said there was no fixed date for when the court would announce its decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

