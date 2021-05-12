Covid-19: Delhi policeman donates plasma to pregnant woman, saves two lives

Delhi Police sub-inspector Akashdeep saved two lives by donating plasma to a 21-week pregnant woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. According to a press release, issued by Delhi Police, the 27-year-old woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Following a tweet on social media requesting help in arranging plasma for a pregnant woman, Delhi Police officials working under the "Jeevan Rakshak" initiative reached out to the family and offered their help. In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of plasma donors in an effort to connect donors and needy recipients, after due authentication.

After the 'Jeevan Rakshak' team contacted the family members of the pregnant woman, they then approached SI Akashdeep, posted in Roop Nagar police station in the north district. Akashdeep immediately agreed to donate his plasma and reached the hospital on May 10. After donating his plasma, Akashdeep met the woman's husband and prayed for the speedy recovery of the woman.

The husband said that he had tried to arrange plasma over the last two days, but the donors could not fulfill the basic criteria required as per medical guidelines. He had started to lose hope when the Delhi Police extended a helping hand. The family of the woman has greatly appreciated the gesture and praised the efforts of the Delhi Police. (ANI)

