UK PM Johnson has unpaid 535 pound debt - court document

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose personal finances have come under the spotlight over the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, has an unpaid debt of 535 pounds ($756.12) court records showed on Wednesday. The court judgement seen by Reuters did not name the other party in the case, but listed Boris Johnson and the address of his 10 Downing Street office.

The record was dated Oct. 26 2020, and listed as 'Unsatisfied' meaning it was wholly or partly unpaid. It was first reported in the "Private Eye" magazine. Johnson's office did not immediately have a comment when contacted by Reuters.

Johnson's finances have been the subject of extensive scrutiny in recent weeks, with electoral authorities investigating the funding of refurbishments to his flat, and parliament investigating the declaration he made relating to a donor-funded foreign trip. A county court judgement is issued when someone submits a claim and judges decide the money needs to be paid. The register of these judgements is used by banks and other financial institutions to determine an individual's credit rating. ($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

