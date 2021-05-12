Left Menu

France confirms Russia jet escorted three French warplanes over Black Sea

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:38 IST
The French defence ministry said on Wednesday that a Russian jet had escorted three French military planes over the Black Sea on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Defence Ministry was cited by Interfax news agency as saying that Russia had scrambled a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet to escort three French airforce planes - two fighter jets and a refuelling aircraft - over the Black Sea.

