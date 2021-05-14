Left Menu

Woman sentenced to five years in prison in 33-year-old case

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:58 IST
A local court has sentenced a woman to five years' imprisonment for helping three men in abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl 33 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Parmeshwar Prasad on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Ramvati, government counsel KP Singh said.

All the other accused in the case had died during the course of the trial, he said.

Singh said this was one of the oldest cases pending in the court.

The incident had taken place on June 30, 1988.

The girl had gone to attend a wedding in a village and later in the night, Ramvati and her mother Phoolmata handed over the minor to three men -- Mukku, Pussu and Lahri.

An FIR in the matter was registered against five people -- Mukku, Pussu, Lahri, Ramvati and her mother -- at Bhinga police station under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police had filed a charge sheet against the five accused and after 33 years, the court in April 2021 had found all of them guilty and reserved its verdict.

