Left Menu

Police lob tear gas, use force as farmers tried to disrupt Khattar’s prog in Hisar

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:10 IST
Police lob tear gas, use force as farmers tried to disrupt Khattar’s prog in Hisar
Khattar inaugurated the newly built 500-bedded Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani COVID Hospital in Hisar and farmers were stopped before they could reach the venue, the police said. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Sunday lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse a group of farmers who tried to march towards the venue where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a COVID hospital.

Police said the farmers jumped police barricades and they had to use force and resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Khattar inaugurated the newly built 500-bedded Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani COVID Hospital in Hisar and farmers were stopped before they could reach the venue, the police said.

The farmers claimed that a few of them were injured in police action.

A police spokesman said farmers pelted stones at the force and some personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised.

Police said they detained some agitators, included women, as they were marching towards the venue to create obstructions in the chief minister's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinia...

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The ...

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021