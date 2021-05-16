Police lob tear gas, use force as farmers tried to disrupt Khattar’s prog in Hisar

Police lob tear gas, use force as farmers tried to disrupt Khattar’s prog in HisarPTI | Hisar | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:10 IST
Police on Sunday lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse a group of farmers who tried to march towards the venue where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a COVID hospital.
Police said the farmers jumped police barricades and they had to use force and resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.
Khattar inaugurated the newly built 500-bedded Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani COVID Hospital in Hisar and farmers were stopped before they could reach the venue, the police said.
The farmers claimed that a few of them were injured in police action.
A police spokesman said farmers pelted stones at the force and some personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised.
Police said they detained some agitators, included women, as they were marching towards the venue to create obstructions in the chief minister's event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed over alleged COVID-19-related graft
COVID crisis in India very serious, cases yet to peak: US official
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
Odisha forms panel over use of Tocilizumab, other drugs for COVID-19 patients
India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases