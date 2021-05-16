Left Menu

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

16-05-2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The positivity rate has come down to 10.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12.

The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases. A total of 62,059 tests including 45,094 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 16,965 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,82,88,726.

According to the health bulletin, 1,18,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 80,292 received their first dose and 37,795 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 45,11,370. The Ministry of Health in its briefing on Saturday said Delhi is among states and UTs that have reported a major drop in case positivity.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surge in COVID-19 infections, which was again extended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for one more week till May 24. "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi," Kejriwal said today. (ANI)

