Netanyahu says attack on Gaza high-rise building was legitimate

The high-rise building in Gaza hit by an Israeli airstrike this weekend housed a Palestinian 'terrorist' group's intelligence office as well as offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

There was "an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization housed in that building that plots and organizes terror attacks against Israeli civilians so it's a perfectly legitimate target," Netanyahu told CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

He said the information regarding Saturday's attack had been shared with U.S. authorities.

