Man dies of electric shock from refrigerator

A man was electrocuted and four family members received burn injuries due to an electric shock from a refrigerator in Harmara area here on Sunday, police said.

Electric equipment in several houses got damaged as there was a fault in a transformer and due to the flow of current in the refrigerator, five members of a family received shock.

One of them, Mohammad Rafiq, died, police said, adding that the matter was being probed. PTI SDA HMB

