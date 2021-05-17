Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Police announce 1 lakh reward for info on Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police said.

''We have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his associate Ajay, who is also absconding in the case,'' said a senior police officer.

Last week, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl days after a lookout notice was issued against the two-time Olympic medalist in the same case.

The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said.

Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said.

The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case, police had said.

