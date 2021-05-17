Left Menu

Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Police announce 1 lakh reward for info on Sushil Kumar

He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:36 IST
Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Police announce 1 lakh reward for info on Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police said.

''We have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his associate Ajay, who is also absconding in the case,'' said a senior police officer.

Last week, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl days after a lookout notice was issued against the two-time Olympic medalist in the same case.

The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said.

Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said.

The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre why formula to determine MRP of oxygen concentrator can't be fixed

The Delhi High Court on Monday suggested that the Centre Government fix a formula to determine the Maximum Retail Price MRP of oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Si...

Feeling 'remorse,' associate of U.S. Rep. Gaetz to cooperate with prosecutors

A former Florida official central to the federal probe on whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congre...

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021