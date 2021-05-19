U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic
"Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere," he said. Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticized Israel for conducting air strikes on Gaza and called it a "terror state" after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem.Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 05:28 IST
The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," Price said in a statement. "Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere," he said.
Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticized Israel for conducting air strikes on Gaza and called it a "terror state" after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel to send medical aid to India to fight COVID-19
Israel sending life-saving equipment to India to fight COVID-19: Foreign Minister Ashkenazi
First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
Israel's Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form coalition
Petrol price up 15 paise, diesel 18 paise after over two-week hiatus