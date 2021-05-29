Odisha man arrested for killing stray dog

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a stray dog to death in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident happened in the Pattamundai police station area of the district on Friday, they said.

The accused, Babula Singh -- a native of Praharajpur locality, was arrested after the video of the fatal assault on the dog went viral on social media, police said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that the dog had killed two cocks, which provoked him to thrash the animal, they said.

Police took cognisance of the viral video and arrested Singh after verifying the content, an officer said.

Singh was booked under Section 429 of the IPC that deals with mischief by killing or maiming cattle of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50.

Further, Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was imposed on him.

A court in the district sent him to judicial custody, said Rakesh Tripathy, the inspector of the Pattamundai police station.

