Left Menu

Sniffer dogs search for armed ex-soldier after shooting in France

Authorities said the suspect was a heavily armed former soldier who they believed was carrying a long-range hunting rifle. The 1,800 inhabitants of the village of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the Dordogne were urged to stay at home and schools were closed as police helicopters circled in the sky.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:23 IST
Sniffer dogs search for armed ex-soldier after shooting in France
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Police with sniffer dogs searched woods in southwestern France on Monday for a man who opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence incident, officials said. Authorities said the suspect was a heavily armed former soldier who they believed was carrying a long-range hunting rifle.

The 1,800 inhabitants of the village of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the Dordogne were urged to stay at home and schools were closed as police helicopters circled in the sky. Police said the man went to his ex-partner's house around midnight Saturday into Sunday and threatened her new boyfriend. Officers then came under fire when they arrived at the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

"Hours go by, in-depth work continues. Our goal is to arrest this character without endangering the population," the Dordogne Prefect Frederic Perissat told a news conference. "This man is potentially very dangerous. He is armed," he said.

Andre Petillot, the commander of the regional police force said the suspect was used to operating on his own and could stay hidden for several days. Elite forces, more than 300 gendarmes, sniffer dogs as well as seven helicopters and 11 armored vehicles have been searching since Saturday.

Police called for a witness and issued a photo of the suspect, a bearded man of athletic built named Terry Dupin, born in 1992 in Rosny-Sous-Bois, near Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021