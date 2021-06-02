Left Menu

Justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:11 IST
Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, official sources said.

The post of the NHRC chief had been lying vacant since justice H L Dattu, ex-chief justice of India, had completed his tenure in December 2020.

''Justice Arun Mishra today joined as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. One panel member has also joined,'' the sources said.

Justice Mishra, who joined as an apex court judge on July 7, 2014, demitted office in September 2020.

Justice Dattu had joined the NHRC on February 29, 2016 after retiring as the CJI on December 2, 2015.

