Karnataka govt to take legal action against Google after search result shows Kannada as 'ugliest language'

Karnataka Government on Thursday said that it will take legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:58 IST
Karnataka govt to take legal action against Google after search result shows Kannada as 'ugliest language'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Government on Thursday said that it will take legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India. "This is a very condemnable thing. If Google or anyone else behaves in contempt of Kannada language or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken against them," said Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbawali.

He said that the Secretary of the Department of Kannada and Culture had been briefed on the matter after consultation with the Law Department, and has been instructed to give notice to Google immediately. In response to the controversy, a Google spokesperson said the search isn't always perfect.

"Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologise for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments," the Google spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

