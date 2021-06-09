Left Menu

Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May -officials

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges after finding insufficient evidence against him, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday, Security forces arrested Qasim Muslih, who commands the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq's western Anbar province, on May 26.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:24 IST
Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May -officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges after finding insufficient evidence against him, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday,

Security forces arrested Qasim Muslih, who commands the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq's western Anbar province, on May 26. The military said the charges were terrorism-related but did not give details.

The PMF is Iraq's state paramilitary grouping that includes mostly Shi'ite Muslim factions and is dominated by Iran-backed groups. Muslih is seen by Western and some Iraqi officials as being aligned with Iran. Security sources told Reuters Muslih's arrest was linked with attacks on a military base that hosts U.S. forces.

Some media and analysts reported that he had been arrested over alleged links with the killing of peaceful pro-democracy activists. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has placed himself publicly in opposition to Iran-backed militias and parties, and Muslih's arrest was a major attempt to rein in their power.

It echoed another attempt to bring Iran-backed militias under control when in June last year Kadhimi ordered the arrest of militants alleged to have fired rockets at U.S. targets. On both occasions, paramilitary groups deployed in force inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government buildings are located, no prosecutions were made and those arrested were released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021