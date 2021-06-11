Left Menu

Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait - State TV

Updated: 11-06-2021 00:02 IST
The Saudi-Led coalition destroyed on Thursday a Houthi drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, the state TV reported.

The Iran-aligned Houthis group has repeatedly targeted border Saudi cities while the coalition says it intercepts most of the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

