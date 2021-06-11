Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait - State TV
The Saudi-Led coalition destroyed on Thursday a Houthi drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, the state TV reported.
The Iran-aligned Houthis group has repeatedly targeted border Saudi cities while the coalition says it intercepts most of the attacks.
