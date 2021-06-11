Left Menu

Maha: Woman strangled to death, robbed in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:58 IST
A 49-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified persons who broke into her home in a village in Wada of Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim Supriya Kale, a former Panchayat Samiti member and Anganwadi worker, was asleep at her house in Sapne village, when unidentified men broke into the house, strangled her and decamped with her valuables, an official said. The other members of the victim's family were sleeping in different rooms and found out about the attack in the morning, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

An offence of has been registered with the Wada police, who have launched a manhunt for the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

