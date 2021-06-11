Left Menu

UP: Unmarried couple found hanging from tree

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:17 IST
UP: Unmarried couple found hanging from tree
An unmarried couple died after they hanged themselves from a tree in Kishanpur village in Diyuria area here, police said on Friday.

Ashok Rathore (21) and Shilu Kashyap (19) had been missing since 1 am and later their bodies were found hanging from a mango tree here, they said.

Circle officer, Prashant Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The villagers say it was a case of love affair, police said.

According to the police, Shilu's mother had called them at about 9.30 pm alleging that Ashok stole Rs 36,000 from her house.

Police then reached Ashok's house but could not find him there.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

