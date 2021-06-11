Man stabbed to death after fight with neighbours over parking two-wheeler

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with his neighbours over parking a two-wheeler in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Friday.

During the scuffle, two other people also suffered stab injuries, they said, adding that a man has been arrested and his juvenile son apprehended in connection with the incident.

A quarrel broke out on Thursday night in Budh Vihar area between two neighbours over parking a two-wheeler, police said, adding that the two parties run a sweet shop on the ground floor of their residence. The quarrel started when the victim parked his two-wheeler in front of the house of the accused, police said. The three men who sustained stab injuries during the scuffle were taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. One of them, Shiv Yadav, who sustained a stab injury in his chest was declared brought dead, police said.

The other two -- Yadav's brother Vikas who suffered an injury in his stomach and his cousin Ratan Lal who had minor injury on his finger -- were discharged after treatment, they said.

''During enquiry, we found that on Thursday morning, an argument had taken place between Shiv Yadav and his neighbour Premvati over parking a scooter. She complained and asked him not to park his scooter on the street,'' a senior police officer said.

Later in the evening, both parties tried to sort out the issues but Premvati's husband Prempal got angry and narrated the earlier argument to his two sons, police said. They then came out on the street and with the help of Prempal, one of his son stabbed Shiv Kumar and his brother Vikas, the officer said.

The victim's cousin Ratan Lal also sustained minor injuries when he tried to intervene, police said.

One of the accused also sustained injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said ''We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at Badarpur police station and investigation is in progress.'' Prempal has also been arrested and his accused son, who is a juvenile has been apprehended in the case, police said.

