Left Menu

Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:38 IST
Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A group of international and regional rights groups on Tuesday urged member states of the UN Human Rights Council to establish an investigative mission into last year's massive deadly blast at Beirut's port.

Human Rights Watch said the call was made in a joint letter by 53 Lebanese, regional, and international groups and individuals, as well as 62 survivors and families of the victims.

HRW said it documented many flaws in the domestic investigation of the explosion — including flagrant political interference, lack of respect for fair trial standards, and violations of due process.

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The chemicals ignited in the catastrophic Aug. 4 blast that killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000, and damaged entire neighborhoods.

It still remains unknown what triggered an initial fire at the warehouse that then caused the explosion and who was responsible for storing the rotting fertilizer there since 2014.

"Lebanese authorities have had over 10 months to demonstrate that they are willing and capable of conducting a credible investigation,'' said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch. "But they have failed on all accounts,".

Six days after the blast, the Lebanese government referred the Beirut explosion to the country's Judicial Council, a special court with no appeals process. No indictments have been issued so far. In December, the prosecutor probing the blast filed charges against the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence that led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

Two months later, the judge in the probe was replaced following legal challenges by two former Cabinet ministers he had accused of negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021