Hamas radio says Israel carried out air strike in Gaza
A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first Israeli strike in the enclave since a ceasefire ended 11- days of cross-border fighting last month.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the report, which followed the launching on Tuesday of incendiary balloons from Gaza which the Israeli fire brigade said caused some 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the frontier. Hamas had threatened to take action in response to an Israeli nationalist march on Tuesday through East Jerusalem.
Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, had said in the past that the Israeli government should not tolerate incendiary balloons, and must retaliate as if Hamas had fired rockets into Israel.
