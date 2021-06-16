Left Menu

GCC foreign ministers: Iran missile programme should be addressed in nuclear talks

16-06-2021
Gulf Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should take into consideration Tehran's ballistic missile programme and stressed the need to include Gulf Arab countries in the dialogue.

The remarks came during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council in Riyadh.

