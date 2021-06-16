GCC foreign ministers: Iran missile programme should be addressed in nuclear talks
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Gulf Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should take into consideration Tehran's ballistic missile programme and stressed the need to include Gulf Arab countries in the dialogue.
The remarks came during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council in Riyadh.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf Arab
- Tehran
- Gulf Cooperation Council
- Riyadh
- Iran
Advertisement