Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court on Thursday ordered immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north- east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case.

The order came two days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to Narwal, Kalita and Tanha, who were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The three student activists were not released from the jail on time citing lack of verification details of their addresses and sureties.

The trio is accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and and more than 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

