3 cops suspended for laxity in UP’s Ghazipur

Three policemen including an SHO were suspended for laxity in duty after a criminal associated with mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was found staying in his home in Ghazipur despite being externed from the district, an official said on Saturday.

Mehruddin Khan alias Nanhe Khan is a resident of Mahend village under Kareemuddinpur Police Station in Ghazipur district, the official said.

Police got information that despite being externed from the district, the criminal was staying at his home in his native village, he said.

Subsequently, the criminal was sent to jail while SHO of Kareemuddinpur Police Station Ramniwas, sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Saroj and constable Dheerendranath Pandey were suspended for laxity in duty, the official said.

On April 9, the Ghazipur district magistrate had passed the externment orders against Khan, police said. Externment orders ensure criminals are kept away so that they are dislodged from their area and unable to create trouble.

