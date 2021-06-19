Left Menu

3 cops suspended for laxity in UP’s Ghazipur

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:29 IST
3 cops suspended for laxity in UP’s Ghazipur
  • Country:
  • India

Three policemen including an SHO were suspended for laxity in duty after a criminal associated with mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was found staying in his home in Ghazipur despite being externed from the district, an official said on Saturday.

Mehruddin Khan alias Nanhe Khan is a resident of Mahend village under Kareemuddinpur Police Station in Ghazipur district, the official said.

Police got information that despite being externed from the district, the criminal was staying at his home in his native village, he said.

Subsequently, the criminal was sent to jail while SHO of Kareemuddinpur Police Station Ramniwas, sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Saroj and constable Dheerendranath Pandey were suspended for laxity in duty, the official said.

On April 9, the Ghazipur district magistrate had passed the externment orders against Khan, police said. Externment orders ensure criminals are kept away so that they are dislodged from their area and unable to create trouble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021