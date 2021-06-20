Maha: Man drowns in water-filled pit in Thane

A 33-year-old man drowned while swimming in a water-filled pit in Lokmanya Nagar in Thane on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Suresh Karwade's leg got stuck in the marsh and muck at the bottom of the pit and he drowned, said Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

Advertisement

His body was pulled out at 6:30pm by firemen, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)