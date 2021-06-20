Left Menu

Maha: Man drowns in water-filled pit in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:55 IST
A 33-year-old man drowned while swimming in a water-filled pit in Lokmanya Nagar in Thane on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Suresh Karwade's leg got stuck in the marsh and muck at the bottom of the pit and he drowned, said Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

His body was pulled out at 6:30pm by firemen, the official added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

