Burglars break into Delhi bank, flee with Rs 55 lakh

A group of burglars broke into a bank in Delhis Shahdara and fled with nearly Rs 55 lakh, police said on Monday.The accused have not yet been identified, they said.The burglars entered the bank by breaking the wall of an adjacent under-construction building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of burglars broke into a bank in Delhi's Shahdara and fled with nearly Rs 55 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused have not yet been identified, they said.

The burglars entered the bank by breaking the wall of an adjacent under-construction building. They stole nearly Rs 55 lakh. The money was kept in one of the chambers of the vault, a senior police officer said.

All lockers, cash and jewellery kept in other portions are safe. The incident took place in the day time, he said.

Bank officials informed the police after they came to work on Monday morning. A case has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station, the police said.

They said the burglars came prepared with all necessary equipment, including a drill. It must have taken them around seven to eight to break the wall and lockers and take out the cash.

