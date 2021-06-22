Allahabad HC dismisses PIL seeking state govt be directed to act on Kanpur ambush SIT report

The Allahabad High Court Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the state government to take action on the SIT report on the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition and wasting the court's time.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after police claimed that he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area where the vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed the order on the PIL filed by Kanpur advocate Saurabh Bhadauria after hearing it through video conferencing.

The petitioner's lawyer Nutan Thakur had submitted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report pointed to a nexus between the slain gangster and some police personnel as well as other government servants.

The three-member SIT was headed by senior IAS officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy and its two other members were additional director general of police Hari Ram Sharma and deputy inspector general of police J Ravinder Goud. The state government had formed the SIT on July 11, 2020 to probe the case and it submitted its report to the government on November 4. Opposing the PIL, additional advocate general V K Shahi argued that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner was totally stranger to the case.

Accepting the plea of Shahi, the bench held that the PIL was filed in personal interest and was not maintainable.

