Rajasthan Guv reaches Mount Abu
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday reached Mount Abu for his stay during the summer season. The constitutional head of the state shifts to Mount Abu in the summer season and the Raj Bhavan functions from there.
He will stay in the Raj Bhavan for a week, an official statement said.
Upon reaching Mount Abu, the governor was welcomed by public representatives and administrative officials.
Later, in a formal conversation with officials, the governor inquired about the situation of coronavirus and the measures being taken for its prevention.
He instructed them to make effective efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and appealed to the general public to wear masks, maintain social distance and follow hygiene rules.
He also called upon everyone to get vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mount Abu
- Rajasthan
- Raj Bhavan
- Kalraj Mishra
- Mount
ALSO READ
Honda India Foundation sets up COVID care isolation centres in Haryana, Rajasthan
BJP to hold demonstrations across Rajasthan against suspension of Jaipur GMC Mayor
Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive
Rajasthan: Ambulance crashes into parked truck, 2 dead
Rajasthan reports 629 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths