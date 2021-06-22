Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:46 IST
Rajasthan Guv reaches Mount Abu
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday reached Mount Abu for his stay during the summer season. The constitutional head of the state shifts to Mount Abu in the summer season and the Raj Bhavan functions from there.

He will stay in the Raj Bhavan for a week, an official statement said.

Upon reaching Mount Abu, the governor was welcomed by public representatives and administrative officials.

Later, in a formal conversation with officials, the governor inquired about the situation of coronavirus and the measures being taken for its prevention.

He instructed them to make effective efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and appealed to the general public to wear masks, maintain social distance and follow hygiene rules.

He also called upon everyone to get vaccinated.

