Left Menu

Hong Kong's embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

Hong Kongs pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend after police arrested five editors and executives and froze USD 2.3 million in assets linked to the paper.The board of directors said in a statement Wednesday that its print edition and online edition will cease no later than Saturday due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong. The widely expected move followed last weeks arrests.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:27 IST
Hong Kong's embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend after police arrested five editors and executives and froze USD 2.3 million in assets linked to the paper.

The board of directors said in a statement Wednesday that its print edition and online edition will cease no later than Saturday due to "the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong." The widely expected move followed last week's arrests. The five were detained on suspicion of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security. Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to impose foreign sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

It was the freezing of assets that spelled the paper's demise. The board of directors had earlier this week written to Hong Kong's security bureau requesting the release of some of its funds so that the company could pay wages.

The police operation against Apple Daily drew criticism from the U.S., the E.U. and Britain, which say Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are targeting the freedoms promised to the city when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a "shield" for illegal activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021