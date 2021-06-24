Left Menu

2 Indian workers held captive by employer in Saudi Arabia return home

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:48 IST
2 Indian workers held captive by employer in Saudi Arabia return home
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian workers, who alleged that they were held captive by their employer in Yanbu city of Saudi Arabia for months after their work agreement expired, returned to Rajasthan on Thursday.

The two were handed over tickets to Jaipur on Tuesday evening, Congress' Bundi district vice president Charmesh Sharma told media after receiving them at the airport.

Gaffar Mohammed (49) of Bundi district and Vishram Jatav (46) of Bharatpur district had gone to Saudi Arabia over three years ago on a work agreement, which expired in November 2020.

The two alleged that they were held captive in an abandoned quarter without adequate food, despite an assurance by authorities that they would be allowed to return home by April-end.

Earlier, Sharma had said that the two labourers ''somehow managed to survive on leftovers given to them by other labourers out of pity''.

“We have never thought of return to homeland. We were subjected to severe inhuman treatment...kept under tin shades during day time without electricity in around 50 degrees Celsius,” Mohammed told PTI upon his return to homeland.

In February this year, the two victims uploaded a video on social media and pleaded for help, said Sharma.

The issue was brought to the notice of the central government, he added.

On March 20, Sharma lodged a complaint with Ministry of External Affairs and also wrote to the PMO and the President's office, urging to ensure a safe return of the two.

According to Sharma, the Indian embassy in Riyadh swung into action after reports of their captivity came out in the media few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021