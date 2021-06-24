2 Indian workers held captive by employer in Saudi Arabia return home

Two Indian workers, who alleged that they were held captive by their employer in Yanbu city of Saudi Arabia for months after their work agreement expired, returned to Rajasthan on Thursday.

The two were handed over tickets to Jaipur on Tuesday evening, Congress' Bundi district vice president Charmesh Sharma told media after receiving them at the airport.

Gaffar Mohammed (49) of Bundi district and Vishram Jatav (46) of Bharatpur district had gone to Saudi Arabia over three years ago on a work agreement, which expired in November 2020.

The two alleged that they were held captive in an abandoned quarter without adequate food, despite an assurance by authorities that they would be allowed to return home by April-end.

Earlier, Sharma had said that the two labourers ''somehow managed to survive on leftovers given to them by other labourers out of pity''.

“We have never thought of return to homeland. We were subjected to severe inhuman treatment...kept under tin shades during day time without electricity in around 50 degrees Celsius,” Mohammed told PTI upon his return to homeland.

In February this year, the two victims uploaded a video on social media and pleaded for help, said Sharma.

The issue was brought to the notice of the central government, he added.

On March 20, Sharma lodged a complaint with Ministry of External Affairs and also wrote to the PMO and the President's office, urging to ensure a safe return of the two.

According to Sharma, the Indian embassy in Riyadh swung into action after reports of their captivity came out in the media few days ago.

