Two Commercial Tax officials killed in road crash in UP

Two officials of the Commercial Tax Department were killed on-duty after a truck allegedly hit their SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Thursday.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the incident took place around 11.30 pm Wednesday on the Yamuna Expressway, near Aligarh border.

''A seven-member team of the Commercial Tax department was on inspection duty on the Yamuna Expressway in Naujheel police station area when an Eicher Canter on way to Delhi hit the Renault Duster of the officials,'' Grover said.

''The officials suffered injuries in the crash and were rushed to a hospital where two of them - a Commercial Tax officer and a constable - unfortunately succumbed, while others are under treatment at the hospital,'' he said.

Grover said he and Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal have inspected the incident site while the police department is also probing the mater.

Senior officials of the Commercial Tax department have also been apprised of the incident, he said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out.

