New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES32 UP-RAPE-VICTIM-LD BJP BJP changes candidate for zila panchayat chief's post after Unnao rape victim writes to Prez, PM Unnao (UP): The BJP on Thursday changed its candidate for the post of the district panchayat chief here after the Unnao rape victim objected to the party’s choice, alleging that he is ''very close'' to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted for the crime.

DEL11 PRIYANKA-UP-WHEAT PROCUREMENT Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh govt New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure maximum procurement of wheat from farmers, saying if steps were not taken for it the produce would be ruined due to rain.

DES24 UP-VIRUS-CASES Covid: UP records 32 more deaths, 229 new cases Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,368 on Thursday with 32 more fatalities, while 229 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,05,012, an official said.

DEL12 NCR-TWITTER-PROBE Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India MD expected to join probe Ghaziabad: Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is expected to appear in person before the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday in connection with a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man here recently, officials said.

DES44 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Just one new COVID-19 case in Noida, only 2nd time since virus outbreak Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded just a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday in the only second such instance since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, official data showed.

LGD4 UKD-HC-TESTING Covid testing scam: Uttarakhand HC grants protection to accused from arbitrary arrest Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted protection to executives of Max Corporate Services from arbitrary arrest in connection with the alleged fake Covid testing scam during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela and asked the agency to join the investigation.

DES28 PB-MLA-SON-JOB Has declined govt job offer to son: Congress MLA Chandigarh: Under fire from some party colleagues and the Opposition, Congress MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa on Thursday broke his silence, saying he has declined the government job offer for his son.

DES10 UKD-AIIMS VIRUS AIIMS, Rishikesh gears up for third wave with children in mind Rishikesh: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here is imparting special training to its nursing staff and creating a separate 100-bed Covid ward for children in view of the possibility of the third wave of coronavirus.

DES35 RJ-CONG Rajasthan Cong chief whip calls Union minister Shekhawat 'fugitive', draws sharp reaction from BJP Jaipur: Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi, who had refused to appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with a phone tapping case lodged on a complaint by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Thursday called the Union minister a ''fugitive'', a remark that invited a sharp reaction from the BJP.

DES25 RJ-SAUDI-WORKERS RETURN 2 Indian workers held captive by employer in Saudi Arabia return home Kota (Rajasthan): Two Indian workers, who alleged that they were held captive by their employer in Yanbu city of Saudi Arabia for months after their work agreement expired, returned to Rajasthan on Thursday.

DES47 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Raj sees 147 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state’s infection tally to 9,51,695.

DES40 HP-POLICE-CLASH Scuffle between Kullu cops, CM’s security staff: DGP told to submit report in 3 days Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked DGP Sanjay Kundu to submit within three days a probe report over the scuffle between Kullu district police personnel and men from his security staff.

DES45 HP-VIRUS-CASES Two more Covid deaths in Himachal, active cases dip to 212 Shimla: Two more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,447, while 161 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,01,210, an official said on Thursday.

