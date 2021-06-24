Left Menu

Man snatches mobile phone from woman, arrested after encounter

A man who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman in the Loni area here was arrested after an encounter on Thursday, police said.Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a mobile phone from a woman when she, along with her husband, was going to Mohan Nagar from Loni in an auto-rickshaw, they said.Upon getting information, police cordoned off the area and traced the robbers at a canal near Shakal Pura village.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:59 IST
Man snatches mobile phone from woman, arrested after encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman in the Loni area here was arrested after an encounter on Thursday, police said.

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a mobile phone from a woman when she, along with her husband, was going to Mohan Nagar from Loni in an auto-rickshaw, they said.

Upon getting information, police cordoned off the area and traced the robbers at a canal near Shakal Pura village. When policemen tried to apprehend them, they fired at them, Circle Officer, Loni, Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

Police retaliated and one of the robbers sustained a bullet injury in his leg, he said. The other managed to escape from the spot, Sonkar added.

The injured man, identified as Salim of new Vikas Nagar colony, was taken to a hospital and subsequently arrested, he said.

Police recovered the looted mobile, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime, Sonkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021