Malaysia king seeks special parliamentary sitting before Aug 1 -Bernama
Malaysia's king on Wednesday asked parliament to hold a special sitting before Aug. 1, according to a report by national newswire Bernama.
The speakers of parliament and the senate said they have submitted their proposal to the prime minister to hold a special sitting as requested by King Al-Sultan Abdullah, the report said.
