Kerala CM requests PM Modi to waive duty on imported drug for child with rare disease

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ask the finance ministry not to levy Customs duty and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax for the import of a Rs 18 crore life-saving medicine that will be used in the treatment of an 18-month old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:26 IST
Picture Courtesy Pinarayi Vijayan Official Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ask the finance ministry not to levy Customs duty and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax for the import of a Rs 18 crore life-saving medicine that will be used in the treatment of an 18-month old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). "I request you to give directions to the Union Finance Ministry to take steps not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in this case involving import of the life-saving drug 'Zolgensma'," Vijayan wrote.

The life-saving drug 'Zolgensma' "is prohibitively expensive" and "unaffordable" for the family of 18-month-old Muhammad, who belong to Kannur district in Kerala, the chief minister said. The price of the medicine which is Rs 18 crore is proposed to be mobilised from willing persons and imported from US, Vijayan wrote . "It is learnt from media reports that the Union Government had waived off taxes in a similar case of a 5 month old child who is suffering from SMA in Mumbai," CM Vijayan wrote. (ANI)

